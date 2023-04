Daddy Lumba directs heavy traffic to YouTube & TV channels as official visuals for “Ofon Na Ɛdi Asɛm Fo” released! – WATCH HERE

Checkout EXCLUSIVE BTS scenes of Daddy Lumba on the set of “Ofon Na Ɛdi Asɛm Fo” music video shoot with Ras Nene!

Daddy Lumba shares why he has never & will never give a live performance of these two timeless hits!

Daddy Lumba pays a courtesy call to the IGP

Great Ampong simply riding on Daddy Lumba feud to cash out on new ‘Onyame Akatua’ single?

Daddy Lumba hails Nana Acheampong as the one who introduced him to Highlife as they perform together!

Single: Ofon Na Ɛdi Asɛm Fo by Daddy Lumba

Daddy Lumba pulls a fast one on Ghanaians with official Christmas banger; Ofon Na Ɛdi Asɛm Fo

Could Daddy Lumba be hinting at the title of his new Christmas banger ?