Video: Amenuveve by Celestine Donkor feat Bethel Revival Choir

Tongues get bitten as Diana Hamilton, Broda Sammy, Kofi Sarpong, others attempt Celestine Donkor’s viral ‘Final Say’ Challenge

Video: Final Say Medley by Celestine Donkor

Sally Mann & Power FM prove adamant to defamation suite threat by management of Celestine Donkor after 24hr ultimatum expires

Celestine Donkor to launch ‘Celestial Twinkle Star’ contest

Video: No One by Celestine Donkor feat. Steve Crown

Video: Praise Him by Celestine Donkor feat Joel Lwaga

Joe Mettle to mark a decade of hosting Praise Reloaded; apologizes on behalf of Celestine Donkor for her comments on Empress Gifty

Album: Testimony Therapy by Celestine Donkor