They are snakes under grass but we turn a blind eye – Stonebwoy proves ‘Gidigba’ in latest reply to ATTW critics

Lyrics: Gidigba (Firm And Strong) by Stonebwoy

2022 Week 36: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Audio: Gidigba by Stonebwoy

Video: Need Your Love by R2Bees feat. Gyakie

Empress Gifty cites ‘evangelism’ as reason for controversial costume on Ashaiman To Da World stage!

2022 Week 35: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

2022 Week 34: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

Stonebwoy in the gutters for all the right reasons!