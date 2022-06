I have no second job, Music is all I have; I promoted my music not only in Nigeria – Gyakie

Gyakie captures the bittersweet experience of love & attraction on new single; Something

Single: Something by Gyakie

Gyakie the Songbird chirps ‘Something’ on June 10, fans react!

Gyakie has a message for starved fans!

Nektunez, Amaarae top Ghanaian nominations in Nigeria’s ‘The Headies Awards’; KiDi, Gyakie nominated

Gyakie beats Black Sherif to win VGMA Best International collaboration! Well deserved?

Gyakie sings for the Queen of England at 96th Birthday celebration!

Gyakie arouses fans with upcoming project; hangs out with UK’s Jorja Alice Smith