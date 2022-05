Single: Win Win by Lyrical Joe feat. Kelvyn Boy

Lyrical Joe eulogized by Shatta Wale as his current favorite artiste; lays claim over Amerado’s 3Music Awards win!

Lyrical Joe faces it off with Amerado in a fierce rap statement over 3Music Awards Best rapper snub!

Video: The Barcode VI by Lyrical Joe

Video: We Outside by Givtti feat. Kantex Kapo

Lyrical Joe invades Kumerica on a media tour

Video: Goodness And Mercy by Lyrical Joe

Video: Knack by Lyrical Joe

EP: Vibes by Lyrical Joe