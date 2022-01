Lyrics: Jehovah by Epixode feat. Stonebwoy

Alpha Gospel To Honor 50 Emerging Gospel Ministers At Kingdom Honors 22

Album: Lover Boy by KloudedKeys

Ghana’s burgeoning female emcee, Dedebah gets co-signed by Kwaw Kese

D-Flex represents Ghana at AFROFEST 2022 in Canada; billed to perform alongside Nigeria’s Femi Kuti, other top acts

KiDi enlisted as only Ghanaian in 2021 Avance Media 100 Most Influential Young Africans list!

Kofi Mole warns bloggers & trolls of defaming him; soars to #1 on Apple Music Top Albums with new ‘Knackaveli’ EP

Video: Jehovah by Epixode & Stonebwoy

Medikal petitions court to order Police to return his gun; case adjourned again to February 15!