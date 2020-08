#JoeSela2020: See why Selasie is the perfect match for Joe Mettle – Video

Chris Appau inspires thanksgiving in visuals for; Akpe Kataa

Video: Yesu Mo by Joe Mettle

Single: Yesu Mo by Joe Mettle

Joe Mettle leads us into ‘The Secret Place’ this Sunday

Fans elated as Joe Mettle, MOGmusic poised to drop new releases

Video: Power Of Prayer by Joe Mettle

Akesse Brempong’s “Blessed” enlisted in Spotify’s playlist of Top African artistes

Akesse Brempong tops Apple Music trends after release of monster hit single; Blessed ft Joe Mettle