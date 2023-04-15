Yhaw Hero finally addresses the Black Sherif artistic resemblance issue in latest interview!

Talented Ghanaian musician, Arnold Nii Aryeetey who is widely known as Yhaw Hero has reacted to widespread claims that he sounds like award-winning Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif.

The budding musician reacted to these claims in a recent interview that he had and speaking about whether he sounds like Black Sherif, he indicated that he feels like people have likened him to Black Sherif because of the messages that his songs carry.

He indicated that his songs usually talk about being able to get to the top irrespective of the hassle and stress that he goes through adding that these are the same stories that Black Sherif usually preaches about.

Yhaw Hero is a talented musician hailing from TEMA, and he is known for his skills in singing, rapping, and songwriting. Despite being an independent artist, he has managed to gain popularity and recognition in the music industry. Since 2022, Nyame Management has been managing him, providing him with guidance and support.

Recently, on January 27, 2023, Yhaw Hero dropped his latest single titled “Too Young”, which has taken the music industry by storm. The song has been creating ripples across various music platforms like Apple Music and Boomplay, with fans and critics alike praising the artist’s exceptional talent and unique style.

Yhaw Hero’s incredible music talent has caught the attention of many Twitter influencers, including popular names like Kwadwo Sheldon, Sneaker Nyame, Kaly Jay, Essel, Twilight, Yesu, and others. These influencers have been promoting his music to their followers and fans, which has been helping to spread Yhaw Hero’s music far and wide.

With the increasing popularity of “Too Young” and the backing of his fans and industry professionals, Yhaw Hero is poised for great success in the music industry. His unique style and outstanding talent have set him apart from the rest, and it will be exciting to see what he has in store for his fans in the future.

Recently, he was in the news after he was endorsed by the renowned Nigerian musician and music executive, Michael Collins Ajereh who is widely known as Don Jazzy.

Yhaw Hero caught the attention of Don Jazzy after his ‘Too Young’ track went viral and known for supporting and promoting emerging artists on his platform, Don Jazzy used his Twitter account to endorse Yhaw Hero.

Don Jazzy encouraged his followers to check out Yhaw Hero and quoted his tweet twice, even going as far as following him on Twitter. This endorsement by Don Jazzy has helped to boost Yhaw Hero’s visibility in the music industry, and his fanbase has continued to grow as a result.

