Stonebwoy previews upcoming 5th Dimension album to top industry stalwarts; Mr Logic & BullGod sing his praises!

Stonebwoy, ahead of the release of his highly publicised and anticipated 5th studio album, 5th Dimension, has hosted top industry bigwigs and the media to a private album listening session.

The private event was hosted by Antoine Mensah at Level Bar & Lounge in Osu, Accra. media personalities in attendance include Bola Ray, Bulldog, Arnold Baidoo, Doreen Avio, Mr Logic, actress Joselyn Dumas, Elorm Beenie, Elvis Crystal, amongst others.

‘5th Dimension’ is Stonebwoy’s fifth studio album set for release on Friday, April 28, 2023. the project features highly rated and legendary musicians across the globe.

Among the featured artists are Shaggy, Angélique Kidjo, Dexta Daps, and DJ Maphorisa.

