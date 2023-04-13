fbpx
Top Stories

SK Frimpong to invade Senior High Schools with Gospel concerts & campaigns against negative peer pressure!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 25 mins ago
new songs 2023 afrobeats
Photo Credit: SK Frimpong/facebook

Spirit-filled Gospel Artiste SK Frimpong as part of his divine mandate is set to embark on a High School Tour starting April 22nd.

SK Frimpong and Team believe High school students are at an age where they are discovering their individuality, and he deems it fit to visit them with an intimate time of worship and praise accompanied with resourceful conversations on the theme ‘Rise Above Negative Peer Pressure’. This he believes will play a crucial role in shaping their perceptions towards life.

According to a recent survey, about 85% of adolescents aged 13-18 have felt the pressure to fit in with their peers, while around 28% report experiencing negative peer pressure. This negative peer pressure could range from bullying, drug use, and other risky behaviors.

Moreover, research suggests that negative peer pressure is one of the significant factors that contribute to addiction in adolescents. This is because adolescents who receive indirect and direct peer pressure to engage in drug use are more prone to experiment with drugs and eventually develop an addiction.

It’s essential to educate young people about the dangers of negative peer pressure and equip them with the tools they need to resist it. Encouraging healthy self-esteem, building positive relationships, and promoting positive decision-making skills can all help to reduce the negative impact of peer pressure.

The High School Tour Precedes and EP release and SK Frimpong’s Much talked about Concert Dubbed DYNAMIC PRAISE which is slated for August 27th in Takoradi.

The nationwide High School tour is scheduled to start with some selected schools in the western region.

Selected Schools and Dates Are;

GSTS – April 22nd 

Fijai SHS – April 29th 

Arch Bishop Potter Girls – May 6th

This high school tour by SK Frimpong will be a significant thermostat in providing students with an intimate worship experience while addressing important issues such as negative peer pressure.

For Sponsorship,Support or enquiries kindly call

024 300 8594 // 0551692167

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 25 mins ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

SK Frimpong's 'Jama Praise' secures 5 nominations in 2020 Western Music Awards

SK Frimpong’s ‘Jama Praise’ secures 5 nominations in 2020 Western Music Awards

21st August 2020
SK Frimpong goes virtual with 2020 edition of Dynamic Praise

SK Frimpong goes virtual with 2020 edition of Dynamic Praise

9th August 2020
Weapon Of Worship by SK Frimpong

Video Premiere: Weapon Of Worship by SK Frimpong

1st July 2020
SK Frimpong drops yet another power-packed thriller; Weapon of Worship

SK Frimpong drops yet another power-packed thriller; Weapon of Worship

1st July 2020

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker