Get that Funky Feeling with Ohene Parker's latest release; Breathe

Get that Funky Feeling with Ohene Parker's latest release; Breathe
Photo Credit: Ohene Parker

Ghanaian singer Ohene Parker (real name Jake Amoah) is out with a brand new jam titled; Breathe – a necessary action for daily survival

We all need to breathe, but Ohene Parker has just breathed fresh air with his sound.

Breathe is set on a high energy funky beat, delivering effortlessly in different octaves while blending English with his indigenous twi language. 

“The song is a beautiful reminder to take a deep breath, slow down, and remind ourselves that we can overcome any obstacle.” Ohene Parker revealed.

Currently, with AKonnect; Ohene Parker is definitely charting a path for himself that allows him to stand out. Blessed with a great voice and he tells a story on breathe.

He explains that the song is a blend of personal experience and also stories of others.

“The song is inspired by personal experiences, particularly those of a girlfriend, who has faced her fair share of struggles and challenges,” He shared.

Currently, out on all streaming platforms, listen to Breathe by Ohene Parker.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ohene_Parker 

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ohene.parker/ 

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@oheneparker7013 

