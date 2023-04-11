Get that Funky Feeling with Ohene Parker’s latest release; Breathe

Ghanaian singer Ohene Parker (real name Jake Amoah) is out with a brand new jam titled; Breathe – a necessary action for daily survival

We all need to breathe, but Ohene Parker has just breathed fresh air with his sound.

Breathe is set on a high energy funky beat, delivering effortlessly in different octaves while blending English with his indigenous twi language.

“The song is a beautiful reminder to take a deep breath, slow down, and remind ourselves that we can overcome any obstacle.” Ohene Parker revealed.

Currently, with AKonnect; Ohene Parker is definitely charting a path for himself that allows him to stand out. Blessed with a great voice and he tells a story on breathe.

He explains that the song is a blend of personal experience and also stories of others.

“The song is inspired by personal experiences, particularly those of a girlfriend, who has faced her fair share of struggles and challenges,” He shared.

Currently, out on all streaming platforms, listen to Breathe by Ohene Parker.

Social Media

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ohene_Parker

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ohene.parker/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@oheneparker7013

