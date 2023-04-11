Agatha Ternah inspires many on her latest spirit-filled single; More Than Victorious

Agatha Ternah, a Ghanaian Gospel singer, has released her first single of the year, “More Than Victorious”.

The new song reflects on the Grace of God and its ability to bring us from nothingness to a place of abundance, prominence and influence.

Agatha declares “For You, O Lord, will bless the righteous; with favor You will surround him as with a shield”.

She encourages all to use the words inspired by her song to encourage others and to remember that God is more than able to do all things and protect and provide for them, even in times of need and danger.

Agatha Ternah is a music phenomenon on the rise and a leading voice in the future of contemporary Africa gospel music.

She started singing at the age of 13 and has since achieved her first single of the year 2023 in celebrating God’s goodness and inviting everyone to praise God for current and future victories.

Agatha’s ministry is a key role in edifying, encouraging, and exhorting the saints as the coming of the Lord draws near.

She has a profound music talent and vocal ability that has positioned her as one of the best.

