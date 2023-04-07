fbpx
Top Stories

Enjoy this thrilling performance by Stonebwoy at VEVO studios, USA ahead of 5th Dimension album on April 28!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 5 hours ago
Enjoy this thrilling performance by Stonebwoy at VEVO studios, USA ahead of 5th Dimension album on April 28!
Photo Credit: VEVO

STONEBWOY performed a live rendition of his new “5TH DIMENSION” album track “Far Away” as part of Vevo’s Official Live Performance series.

The “Far Away” visual, directed by Vevo’s Tomas Alvear, shows the multi-award-winning Ghanaian composer performing the track in a dark-grey room alongside a backing band of two guitarists, a keyboardist, and a live drummer.

He employs the same exceptional musicianship, aural brilliance, stunning synergy and soaring vocals that made the original song so outstanding, along with a chorus of thumping guitars and heavy drums filling the room before the set goes dark.

Additionally, a jazzy trumpet solo that opened his set and appeared toward the end of his performance elevated the song’s live rendition from the original recorded version.

Stonebwoy will release “5th Dimension”, his fifth studio album, on April 28th. This week, he shared the official cover art photo and tracklist of the 17-song full-length project.

In addition to “More Of You,” the album will also include “Life & Money,” featuring Stormzy, produced by British-Ghanaian producer JAE5. Other artists featured included Davido, Angelique Kidjo, Tiwa Savage, Shaggy, and Mereba, among others.

CONNECT WITH STONEBWOY:

Facebook: Stonebwoy Instagram: stonebwoy Twitter: stonebwoy YouTube: Stonebwoy

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 5 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Country Side by Sarkodie feat. Black Sherif

2023 Week 9: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

6th March 2023
Papabi by Mishasha feat. Stonebwoy

Video: Papabi by Mishasha feat. Stonebwoy

3rd March 2023

Apple Music celebrates Ghanaian Independence Day with Trotro Vibes campaign

3rd March 2023
Country Side by Sarkodie feat. Black Sherif

2023 Week 8: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

26th February 2023

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker