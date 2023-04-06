Get to know who the influential parents of Amaarae are & why she hasn’t headlined her own concert yet!

Frontliner of Ghana’s alte scene, Amaarae has some of Ghana’s wealthy individuals as parents & has in a recent interview given practical reasons why her fans in Ghana have been starved from seeing her host a concert.

In an interview on the 3FM Drive, Amaarae said she has always been apprehensive to do a show in Ghana because she is scared she does not have the audience to put up a successive show

Asked if Ghanaians are to expect an Amaarae headline show in Ghana, she said “I have always been apprehensive to do a show in Ghana because I have never felt like I had the audience to do it or the audience to do it on a scale and that’s kind of being my fear.

“I don’t know if people are going to be receptive to that so I have been like skeptical for the last 2-3 years now but I am hoping that once the album is out I definitely want to come back home just to connect more with people and hopefully in December it will be amazing to put together a show for the fans that are loyal and the community that wants to see it and come and be on it.

Amaarae explained that crossing borders at the onset of her career was a prudent decision because there was space for artists who did fusion to thrive and grow.

Listed as Apple Music Africa’s Favourite New Artists in April 2017, Amaarae was featured in the much-anticipated sequel of Black Panther, Wakanda Forever.

Moreover, ever knew Amaarae was literally born with a silver spoon in her mouth?

Amaarae is the daughter of Kwado Boateng Genfi, Board Chairman of the Ghana Export-Import Bank (EXIM) and Ama Sarpong Bawuah, the first female board chair of Access Bank Ghana.

