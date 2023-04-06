Experience the magic of Black Sherif live in concert at the iconic Palladium in Times Square

Black Sherif, the hottest sensation in African music right now, is set to hit the stage in the heart of New York City at the iconic Palladium in Times Square on May 20th, 2023.

The countdown to one of the most anticipated concerts, Black Sherif Live In New York City, of the year has officially begun!

Organized by Safcom Group and Loggy Entertainment, and partnered by AK24 Entertainment, the concert promises to be an electrifying night of music and entertainment that will leave fans clamoring for more.

The Palladium, known for hosting some of the biggest names in music, is the perfect venue for Black Sherif to make his appearance in the United States.

Black Sherif, a Ghanaian singer and rapper, has been making waves in the African music scene with his unique blend of Afrobeats, Highlife, and Hip-hop.

His breakout hit “Second Sermon” has amassed millions of views on YouTube and has catapulted him to international stardom.

Fans in New York City can expect an unforgettable performance as Black Sherif performs his hits live for the very first time.

The organizers have promised to spare no expense in ensuring that fans have an experience they will never forget at the Palladium, which will come alive like never before.

Safcom Group is a USA based event management, artist booking agency who works with major Ghanaian artist including Bisa Kdei, R2bees, King Promise, Gyakie,Camidoh, Black sheriff, Ofori Amponsah and Obrafour with 10 years in the showbiz industry with over 10 concerts in New York.

AK24 Entertainment is acclaimed as the driving force behind numerous popular events in the US, including the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 Watch Party, Columbus’ inaugural All White Party and the official 66th Ghana Independence Celebration concert headlined by Stonebwoy on March 4th 2023.

Tickets for the concert are already selling fast at (LINK), with fans eager to secure their spot at what is sure to be the hottest event of the year.

If you’re a fan of Black Sherif or African music, you don’t want to miss out on this opportunity to witness history in the making.

So mark your calendars for May 20th, 2023, and get ready to experience the magic of Black Sherif live in New York City.

