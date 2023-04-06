fbpx
Top Stories

2023 VGMA Xperience Concert comes to Ho Sports Stadium

Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 52 mins ago
2023 VGMA Xperience Concert comes to Ho Sports Stadium
Photo Credit: Charterhouse

The VGMA Xperience Concert is coming to Ho Sports Stadium on April 15th, 2023 and it’s set to be one of the biggest music events of the year.

Vodafone Ghana and Charterhouse have teamed up to create an unforgettable night of music, entertainment and celebration!

Organised by Charterhouse, the 2023 VGMA Xperience Concert will be the ultimate prelude to the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

The event will feature some of the biggest names in Ghanaian music, including some of the nominees of the 24th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Ghanaian music fans will be able to watch the concert live on TV3, Facebook: Ghana Music Awards and YouTube: Charterhouselive.

The concert will kick off at 8pm and it will be a night of non-stop music, featuring a variety of genres, including hip hop, afrobeat, highlife and more!

The VGMA Xperience Concert is the perfect way to celebrate the 2023 VGMA awards, and it’s a great opportunity for everyone to come together and enjoy the best music Ghana has to offer.

So mark your calendars and get ready for an unforgettable night of music and entertainment.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 52 mins ago
Show More
Photo of Ghana Music

Ghana Music

Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.

Related Articles

Nominate your favorite artist for the 24th VGMA Unsung Category today!

Nominate your favorite artist for the 2023 VGMA Unsung Category today!

20th February 2023
Nominations open for 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards

Nominations open for 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards

16th January 2023
Blakk Rasta confirms Dr. UN was his mate at KNUST; rates his award better than VGMA!

Blakk Rasta confirms Dr. UN was his mate at KNUST; rates his award better than VGMA!

30th August 2022
Watch live: 2nd edition of VGMA National Music Summit

Watch the 2nd edition of VGMA National Music Summit

21st June 2022

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker