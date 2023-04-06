2023 VGMA Xperience Concert comes to Ho Sports Stadium

The VGMA Xperience Concert is coming to Ho Sports Stadium on April 15th, 2023 and it’s set to be one of the biggest music events of the year.

Vodafone Ghana and Charterhouse have teamed up to create an unforgettable night of music, entertainment and celebration!

Organised by Charterhouse, the 2023 VGMA Xperience Concert will be the ultimate prelude to the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

The event will feature some of the biggest names in Ghanaian music, including some of the nominees of the 24th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Ghanaian music fans will be able to watch the concert live on TV3, Facebook: Ghana Music Awards and YouTube: Charterhouselive.

The concert will kick off at 8pm and it will be a night of non-stop music, featuring a variety of genres, including hip hop, afrobeat, highlife and more!

The VGMA Xperience Concert is the perfect way to celebrate the 2023 VGMA awards, and it’s a great opportunity for everyone to come together and enjoy the best music Ghana has to offer.

So mark your calendars and get ready for an unforgettable night of music and entertainment.

