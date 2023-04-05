VGMA 2023 nominees list reviewed! Jay Bahd removed from New Artiste of the Year

On the night of the Nominees Announcement Show for the 24th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, a one-week provisional window for addressing errors and omissions was announced.

Following this announcement, a number of well-meaning stakeholders made several submissions to the Board. These concerns have been reviewed and responses have been sent to the various petitioners.

One of the submissions made, which has generated high public interest, is Jay Bahd’s inclusion in the Best New Artiste category.

After deliberations, the Board agrees that Jay Bahd is not new to the scheme, because of his shared nomination on Yaw Tog’s ‘Sore’ for Collaboration of the Year in 2021.

This means, he’s not eligible as a nominee for the Best New Artiste category of the 24th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards. The error has been corrected, and Jay Bahd and his team have been informed accordingly. The inconvenience is deeply regretted.

The Board would like to express its sincere gratitude to Academy Member Austin Woode, for taking advantage of this Errors and Omissions window to help correct this oversight.

To the general public, we are extremely grateful for the level of engagement, submissions, and contributions during this one-week provisional window. We trust that this will lead to a more robust scheme for the industry.

To this end, we would like to notify the general public and stakeholders of the VGMA Review scheduled within 90 days after this year’s edition.

Thus, anyone with ideas or concerns about the scheme should kindly send an email to info@ghanamusicawards.com.

Finally, do note that grand finale of the 24th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards is now slated for the 6th of May, 2023. The event will come off at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre, and will show live on TV3, and worldwide via the Ghana Music Awards socials.

