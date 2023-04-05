Gyakie set to showcase unique sound on LiveNation-powered tour

Gyakie has announced her upcoming tour in the United Kingdom and France, set to commence on May 18th at Gorilla Manchester.

The tour will continue on May 19th at LaFayette London, May 20th at O2 Institute Birmingham, and conclude on May 26th in Paris.

Gyakie, whose real name is Jackline Acheampong, has been making waves in the music industry with her unique blend of Afrobeats, R&B, and Pop.

Her music has been praised for its catchy melodies, relatable lyrics, and infectious beats, and she has garnered a large following both in Ghana and internationally.

The tour is powered by LiveNation, Flip the music, and Smade, and promises to be an exciting showcase of Gyakie’s talent and musical style.

Fans can expect to hear hits such as “Forever” and “Something” as well as other songs from the artist.

Gyakie’s breakout single “Forever” has been a massive hit, garnering over 30 million views on YouTube and earning her a spot on Billboard’s “Next Big Sound” chart.

The song has also been remixed by Nigerian artist Omah Lay, further cementing Gyakie’s status as a rising star in the African music scene.

The upcoming tour is a significant milestone for Gyakie, who has been steadily building her career over the past few years.

She recently released her debut EP “Seed” in August 2020, which features collaborations with Nigerian artists Omah Lay and Bisa Kdei.

Tickets for the tour are now available for purchase here, and fans are encouraged to get them early as they are expected to sell out fast.

This is an opportunity not to be missed, as Gyakie’s live performances have been praised for their energy and crowd engagement.

Overall, Gyakie’s upcoming tour is a testament to her growing popularity and talent as a musician. Fans can look forward to an unforgettable experience as she takes the stage in the UK and France.

