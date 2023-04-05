Daddy Lumba directs heavy traffic to YouTube & TV channels as official visuals for “Ofon Na Ɛdi Asɛm Fo” released! – WATCH HERE

Still going strong after 35years in the Ghanaian music space, Charles Kwadwo Fosu, a.k.a Daddy Lumba has blessed the world with yet another hit audiovisual for; Ofon Na Ɛdi Asɛm Fo.

DL- as he is affectionately called by fans, disrupted the entire trajectory of the music radar in December 2022 with his trademark Highlife tune. One could say it was either a stray bullet or lyrical shot fired at someone he could have been at loggerheads with.

After generating much buzz since its release, Ofon Na Ɛdi Asɛm Fo, translated as, “fools spew gibberish“ has finally been gifted with clear cut visuals that compliment the already viral song.

The classic Daddy Lumba song touches on the fact that people who respect themselves ought not to get down to the level of pigs and dabble in the mud with them over trivial matters.

It has the trending comic actor, Ebenezer Akwasi Antwi aka AkaEbenezer, Dr Likee or Ras Nene featured as Ofon in a captivating storyline in which he outsmarts Don – a role played by Daddy Lumba.

Ofon is depicted to be a business partner of Don who wastes Don’s investment on women and parties in the Playboy mansion till the moment he is figured out, grabbed in a car and brought before Don who unleashes the necessary consequences.

The visuals are laced with thick vixens, plush mansions and luxury cars that accentuate the legendary status of Daddy Lumba in a 4k cinematic experience directed by Yaw Skyface.

Feast your eyes and inhale pure musical brilliance, creativity and artistic direction enshrined in one name; the man, the myth and the legend – Daddy Lumba!

Produced by the veteran sound engineer Kweku Mensah, the classic Highlife tune will get your toes tapping and body moving to the groove in no time.

Groove on and make sure to follow Daddy Lumba across his official socials below:

Facebook: Daddy Lumba

Instagram: @RealDaddyLumba

Twitter: @DaddyLumba_DL

YouTube: Daddy Lumba

