Akesse Brempong elated as 4 churches adhere to his 5-yr old advice of setting up record labels!

Renowned Gospel act, Akesse Brempong, has taken to his socials to commend several churches, for heeding to his advice in setting up record labels.

He further expressed excitement at the fortunes of the gospel music industry in Ghana.

In a recent post on Facebook, he wrote that recent developments in the gospel music industry give him hope that there will soon be “a phenomenal turn of events” in their space.

According to him, an admonition he made about 5 years ago on the need for churches to own record labels is gradually coming to fruition.



“Ghana’s gospel music industry is on the verge of soaring! We are about to witness a phenomenal turn of events within our space.

Back in 2018, I spoke about the involvement of “the church” in the Ghanaian gospel music space.

Since the church is the biggest consumer of gospel music and number one producer of gospel musicians, it was expedient the church superintendents over the production and promotion of the art form (music) and the welfare of the players (musicians) within the space.

Again, the church has the capacity to scale up things in terms of production and promotion of the art form (music) which is much needed in our space.

It’s 2023 and the Ghanaian church has risen to the occasion. I’m hearing about churches starting record labels and my heart leaps for joy. The Maker’s House Chapel International, the International Central Gospel Church, the Keeper’s House Chapel International and the Harvest Chapel International starting record labels, I believe, is a catalyst for the much needed growth we’ve longed for. It’s a great time to be alive.

Congratulations to the churches on the turf. Let’s play ball.”

The banes of the gospel music industry in Ghana have been investment and a music business model that understands the operations of the gospel.

Some churches in other countries have led the pack with their own record labels. Christ Embassy in Nigeria has the Love World Records which has on its label, artistes such as Ada, Sinach, Frank Edwards, Buchi, among others.

Elevation Music is owned by Elevation Church in United States of America. The HillSong Church in Australia also has the HillSong Music.

