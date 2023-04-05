fbpx
7-time 2023 VGMA nominee, Piesie Esther recruits 7 top Gospel acts for “Wayɛ Meyie” All Stars Rendition – a statement or coincidence?

Widely tipped to sweep multiple awards in all 7 VGMA 2023 nominations, Piesie Esther is set to once more disrupt the entire Ghana Music ecosystem with another dose of “Wayɛ Meyie” All Stars Rendition.

In what is tipped to be another viral piece from the hitmaker, several of Gospel’s biggest names have been featured on a remix of Ghana’s current biggest Gospel song.

Recorded live at the Black City Studios in Accra, fans are expected to hear the dynamic vocals and flair of MOGmusic, Celestine Donkor, Ceccy Twum, Ohemaa Mercy, Obaapa Christy, Kofi Owusu Peprah and Joyce Blessing!

The gospel celebrities during their delivery of the famous song ‘Waye Me Yie’ gave the audience goosebumps with their unique adlibs and creative approach, offering a breathe of fresh air to the already viral song.

Could “Wayɛ Meyie” ever get any better from what it already is? Be ready to get your mind blown and spirit revived in unwavering hope as you stream the All Star rendition across all online music platforms and on YouTube this Easter season!

