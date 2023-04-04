fbpx
Shatta Wale calls for his flowers as Maali album receives low buzz in Ghana despite hitting 1m Audiomack streams & #3 on USA iTunes Reggae Chart

Photo Credit: Shatta Wale/ig

African Dancehall king, Shatta Wale just dropped his purely Dancehall album dubbed MAALI and it has already been making waves globally except in his own motherland.

“Dancehall King” Shatta Wale thinks he deserves a clap for the success of his “Maali” album.

The controversial dancehall musician released his “Maali” album on March 30, and it has chalked so many successes on streaming charts.

So far, it has clocked 1 million streams on Audiomack, and climbed up to the 3rd spot on iTunes Reggae Chart over the weekend.

Reacting to the success of the album in a tweet, Shatta Wale asked to be given his flowers as he has done a good job with the album which he produced, mixed and mastered.

“So will u die, if you say clap for shatta for this one,” he tweeted. 

