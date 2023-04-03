Has he finally secured the ring for long-time baby mama or it’s a new audiovisual teaser? – fans divided over D-Black’s IG post

Black Avenue Muzik sachem, Desmond Blackmore, a.k.a D-Black might have just secured the ring for the love of her life via an Instagram post he made on Sunday.

He shared via Instagram on Sunday night that he has officially proposed to the woman he intends to spend the rest of his life with; and she said yes!

D-Black shared a photo from the proposal with the caption;

“She said Yes. Officially off the market guys”

While the identity of the lucky woman is yet to be known, fans and colleagues have trooped into his comment section with congratulatory messages.

