fbpx
Top Stories

Has he finally secured the ring for long-time baby mama or it’s a new audiovisual teaser? – fans divided over D-Black’s IG post

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 9 hours ago
Has he finally secured the ring for long-time baby mama or it's a new audiovisual teaser? - fans divided over D-Black's IG post
Photo Credit: D-black/ig

Black Avenue Muzik sachem, Desmond Blackmore, a.k.a D-Black might have just secured the ring for the love of her life via an Instagram post he made on Sunday.

He shared via Instagram on Sunday night that he has officially proposed to the woman he intends to spend the rest of his life with; and she said yes!

D-Black shared a photo from the proposal with the caption;

“She said Yes. Officially off the market guys”

While the identity of the lucky woman is yet to be known, fans and colleagues have trooped into his comment section with congratulatory messages.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 9 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

D-Black's list of the future of Ghana Music for the next decade! See the 12 artistes that got listed!

D-Black lists future of Ghana Music for the next decade! See the 12 artistes that got listed!

21st April 2022
D-Black chastises government over economic hardships & fuel price hikes!

D-Black chastises government over economic hardships & fuel price hikes!

16th March 2022
D-Black & team hosted by Hennesey headquarters in France ahead of his 40-city Enjoyment Minister world Tour

D-Black & team hosted by Hennesey headquarters in France ahead of his 40-city Enjoyment Minister world Tour

2nd February 2022
Obiaa by Akwaboah feat. Cina Soul

2022 Week 3: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

23rd January 2022

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker