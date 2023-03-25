Rapper Edem meets up with American Producer and artiste Swizz Beatz and Paul Eckstein

Ghanaian award-winning rapper Edem meet up with award winning producer and artist Swizz Beatz exclusively.

Edem, who has been in the USA states for months now networking and building connections had a long and healthy chat with Swizz Beats in LA, USA where a lot of ideas were shared.

In a post, Edem, wrote: “it is okay to dream big because the dream is free, look at me today with Swizzled Beatz and Paul Eckstein”.

Even though Edem did not disclose the content of the meet up, the rapper was very optimistic about the future.

Fans will recollect that Swizz Beatz has been an instrumental vehicle for Afrobeats in the USA. The producer has been seen jamming to a lot of Afrobeats songs including the popular Ojulegbe song by Wizkid of which went viral.

“Aside Swizz Beatz who I met, I also had a good conversation with Narcos Producer Paul Eckstein.- he noted.

Since many may not know who Paul Eckstein is, we find out, Paul has been writing, producing, and acting for over 40 years. Paul completed production of season two of the acclaimed hit Godfather of Harlem (2019) which he co-created, starring Forest Whitaker and Giancarlo Esposito on EPIX. Prior to that, Paul leads the writer’s room on the first year of the Netflix hit drama Narcos (2015)

We are so happy for what is to come with this meet ups not forgetting that months ago, Edem met with Jay Z’s Cousin Briant Biggs in the USA.

According to Edem, It is always a pleasure to share idea with fellow talents.

