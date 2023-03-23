It was a social experiment – Edem lists 5 critical questions that his NDC/NPP “Big Announcement” flyer gimmick sought to answer!

After throwing netizens into a frenzy of uncertainty, Ace artiste, Edem has come out to clear the air on real reasons why he brandished two posters that depicted that he had assumed a political role firstly in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and a day later in the National Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to Edem, his campaign posts were a social experiment to see the following;

Are Ghanaians tolerant of divergent views in Politics,and do media houses verify facts on information gotten before making it news? Are people excited to see more young people take up Political Positions?

3.How do individuals of different political parties react towards each other?

4. Do people’s political views influence their attitudes, behaviors, and decision-making?

5. Does intolerance, bias, and prejudice affect individuals and their interactions with others who have different political views.

The award-winning rapper also encouraged “followers of both Parties to use the same energy to support creatives on social media.”

Background:

On Tuesday, March, 21, the rapper shared a political campaign poster, with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) logo, stating that he had a big announcement to make.

“Big announcement tomorrow at 4pm,” he captioned the poster.

Edem’s post generated a lot of positive and negative feedback from his colleagues as well as social media users who were convinced he was about to announce that he was running for parliament under the ticket of the NDC.

However, in a rather bizarre turn of events, Edem shared another political poster on Wednesday, March 22 with the ruling National Patriotic Party (NPP) logo.

“4pm, I take a stand,” he captioned this poster too.

