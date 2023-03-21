We had to tell our story ‘So We Made A Tape’ – 99 PHACES

After the positive reception of their first single Kiddie Time, Ghanaian music collective 99 PHACES have released their first EP.

The project, unconventionally titled “SO WE MADE A TAPE”, was released on March 17th, 2023.

The album is the embodiment of the individual journeys the members of the collective have taken in their young music careers. In a world burning with creativity, it can sometimes be difficult to get yourself seen or heard.

“A single voice can easily be drowned out, but a choir of passionate creatives cannot be silenced for too long, so we made a tape.”

Over time they have come to realize that they can achieve so much more by creating a community, a movement if you want to drive change.

Photo Credit: 99 PHACES

This is the goal of the collective and the tape by extension. To inspire other creatives to move together as one to reach their goals and dreams.

SWMAT is a tape with a little bit of something for everyone. Afrobeats, Alte and Hip-hop are some of the elements that make up the sound of the project.

Stream here: ampl.ink/KxVmm

Just as the artistes involved in the project; Freddie Gambini, Moffy, CozyPols, Mēl, Insvne Auggie and the sole non-member featured artiste Baaba J, have diverse influences and sounds, the songs reflect exactly that.

