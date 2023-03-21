Same Old God! Ruth Adjei hits up Minister Igwe for a reassuring faith-filled Gospel Highlife banger

Award-winning Ghanaian gospel singer, songwriter, and ‘Siesie Me’ hitmaker Ruth Adjei has released her much-awaited new song of faith and confidence in God “Same Old God’ featuring Minister Igwe, available now on all platforms

Same Old God, is an Afro-highlife song combining the typical Ghanaian and Nigerian music elements having an immediate ‘jump to the dance floor’ appeal.

The song testifies to the faithfulness, and unconditionality of God’s nature to fulfill every word he has spoken to us in His Word. This gives the believer the assurance of his ability to do the impossible and to repeat what He has done before.

Speaking about the inspiration behind this great song, Ruth Adjei shares an encounter she had with a video on social media that questions the existence of God, leading her to the lyrics of the song through.

In the song, Ruth uses herself as a case study to remind the world that God is able to fulfill His promises to His people and has never changed in His ways.

“I came across this video with somebody speaking blasphemously about God and His existence. I got so furious in my spirit and asked myself if this person hasn’t encountered our God before. Then I begun writing the lyrics of the song”

Ruth Adjei’s recent ‘Siesie Me’ (A Church of Pentecost theme song), has been all over the place, especially on TikTok, drawing great attention her ministry recently. She is known to be a vibrant gospel singer who is growing as one of Ghana’s gospel music exports.

With great chart-topping songs in her repertoire such as ‘Matchless Father‘, ‘Oshidaa‘, ‘Mebo‘ and many more, Ruth Adjei is still living her mission of ‘Making Jesus Proud’ and making him known in every song, lyrics, gathering, and service.

ALL STREAMING PLATFORMS: https://linktr.ee/sameoldgod

