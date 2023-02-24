Uncle Rich issues a red alert with O’Kenneth & Jay Bahd on latest drill tune; K))

Talented musician/songwriter, Uncle Rich, inserts a new single with dope visuals dubbed ‘’k))’’ which features Asaaka’s finest, O’Kenneth & JayBahd.

As musicians, there lies a charge and a responsibility to use whichever medium or platforms to raise awareness about important social issues. K)) is a Ghanaian Twi slang which literally means ‘’Red Eye’’- An effect caused by excessive intake of weed).

The song is a powerful commentary on the dangers of drug abuse and the devastating impact it can have on individuals, families, and communities.

The lyrics of ‘’K))’’ are charged, with Uncle Rich’s fun and convivial vocals perfectly conveying the message with help from two of Kumerica’s very favourite- O’Kenneth & JayBahd.

The song speaks about the harsh reality of addiction and the struggles that come with it.

But more than that, it’s a call to action for those who may be struggling with drug abuse, encouraging them to seek help, support and also desist from the intake of illicit drugs as it can land them in trouble as depicted in the music video.

In a world where drug abuse is rampant and often glamorized in popular culture, it’s important for musicians like Uncle Rich to use their voices to speak out against it. Through their music, they are shining a light on a serious issue that affects so many people.

What’s also impressive about ‘’K))’’ is the way it seamlessly blends in easy-to-relate lyrics with a moving Drill-HipHop type instrumental arrangement.

The production of the song is top-notch, with each element perfectly complementing the other to create a truly unforgettable listening experience.

The Song was produced by Vacs On It and video directed by Junie Annan.

As listeners, we have the power to make a difference in the world by supporting artists who use their music to raise awareness about important social issues.

And with K)), Uncle Rich has given us a powerful song that does just that.

The Song was produced by Vacs On It and video directed by Junie Annan.

