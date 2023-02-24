Kwesi Arthur makes the ‘Floor Shake’ on DJ Semtex new song

U.K. hip-hop tastemaker DJ Semtex has featured Ghana’s Kwesi Arthur on a massive arena banger also featuring British-Congolese rap star BackRoad Gee.

“Floor Shake” is Exhibit A, boldly announcing itself with ominous, horror-movie chords before dropping into some seriously thick and syrupy synths.

Kwesi Arthur glides over the beat with an infectious hook, while BackRoad Gee attacks the track with his unrivaled energetic flow. The result is a colossal, drill-inspired banger that more than lives up to its name.

A veritable radio legend, Manchester, England native DJ Semtex is diving deeper into his production bag this year, pushing the envelope with thick and moody tracks that mine grade-A material from an eclectic, international cast of guest rappers.

“Last autumn whilst touring with Lil Tecca, and doing shows with Joey Badass and Black Sherif, I played this instrumental each night, and it went off every time,” DJ Semtex says. “‘Floor Shake’ shakes the room, building and everything else.”

“Floor Shake” is the latest in a run of genre-defying singles from DJ Semtex connecting Africa-based talent with top rappers from the U.S. and U.K, following October’s “Scary” featuring Dreamville’s Cozz alongside Ghana’s Twitch4EVA.

The author of the acclaimed book Hip Hop Raised Me and the host of the Hip Hop Raised Me podcast, DJ Semtex is known for iconic runs at radio stations BBC 1Xtra and his current home, Capital XTRA, where he holds down Friday nights from 9 to 11pm.

Having toured, opened and performed onstage with the likes of Nas, Wu-Tang Clan, Rick Ross, Travis Scott, Skepta, Migos, Dave and Dizzee Rascal, DJ Semtex has earned the right to be called one of hip-hop’s most meaningful tastemakers.

Since 2019, Semtex has been releasing his own music through his label, Seminal Sound, working with artists such as Afro B and Boy Nash.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.