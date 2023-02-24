KobbySalm bares teeth at Charterhouse Ghana; demands sustainable benefits for VGMA Unsung winners!

A-list Urban Gospel act, KobbySalm has called out Charterhouse Ghana for having no special plan for winners of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards -VGMA Unsung category.

KobbySalm who was nominated in the year 2021 in the Best Gospel Song of the Year category has expressed his displeasure concerning the award scheme.

His comments came a few days after the organizers called for the submission of names of up-and-coming artists for official nominations in the Unsung Category at this year’s awards ceremony.

Since it was introduced in 2014, the winner of the Unsung Category, previously won by Kuami Eugene and Wendy Shay, have only performed on the night of the main event.

However, in a Facebook post earlier today, February 23, KobbySalm stated that the performance was not enough.

“I have a problem with this #vgmaunsung category, they always dey bring am up with no special plan for the artist. I ask myself lots of questions. What plan does the award scheme have for these artists or is it just to perform at the award ceremony?

“This music thing is a JOURNEY. Not to say I don’t acknowledge the platform given to the artist but we all complain about structure in our industry yet we are the same people who keep breaking the rules.

Most artists who win the Unsung category at the VGMA’s mostly return to their shells after the platform is given to them.

“So I ask myself, does the scheme consider these things or do they just think about just putting the category on? What about drawing a year or two plan for these artists, giving them the necessary support, and making sure they are on some level before we go in for the next act?

“So that we can create room for new artists and VGMA as a scheme can be proud of giving some artists the push when they become superstars. Cus we can’t grow an industry when we don’t pay attention to new artists and give them the room to grow. Honestly, I don’t see the point in what we are doing (sic),” he posted.

