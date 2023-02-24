Fuse ODG rebuts Michael Blackson’s “only 4 big artistes in Ghana” claim; says he’s shown him a lot of GH artistes!

Widely known as an activist for Ghanaian /African music & culture, Fuse ODG has called out Comedian Michael Blackson for stating in an interview that there are only four top artists in Ghana.

Blackson had made this statement during a discussion on the “Drink Champs” podcast where he announced that Ghanaian rapper, Gambo was now under his “Blackson Management” label.

“Nigeria has all the stars. I could name ten artists from Nigeria; Davido, Tecno, Kizz Dnaiel… On the other hand, Ghana is becoming the Dubai of Africa and we only have four people from Ghana; You think like Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, Black Sherif, and I’m like let me make that fifth person- that’s Gambo,” Blackson said.

In a series of other tweets after the podcast video went viral, Blackson stated that he needed to know more Ghanaian artistes because he only knew the four he mentioned earlier (Black Sherif, Sarkodie, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy) and added that he was aware of DBlack too.

“I need to get to know more of my Ghana artists because the only names I can remember are @shattawalegh @stonebwoy @sarkodie @blacksherif_ @DBLACKGH

and now my artist @gambo_ii,” he tweeted.

“Can’t forget @FuseODG,” he added.

However, responding to the mention of him, Fuse ODG has asked Blackson to stop “embarrassing” Ghana on international platforms.

According to Fuse, he has personally introduced Michael to a number of Ghanaian artists, so his statement about knowing just four is false.

Mike…I don't know how you go on @Drinkchamps and say there are only 4 artists in Ghana. Not cool bro. I've personally introduced u to a lot of GH artists in GH! smh. Stop embarrassing us on these platforms…you're supposed to educate them. https://t.co/bUPVVs2ZZ1 — Fuse ODG (@FuseODG) February 23, 2023

“Mike…I don’t know how you go on @Drinkchamps and say there are only 4 artists in Ghana. Not cool bro. I’ve personally introduced u to a lot of GH artists in GH! smh. Stop embarrassing us on these platforms…you’re supposed to educate them,” Fuse tweeted at Blackson.

