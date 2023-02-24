Discover the infectious vibes of Leftizzle’s debut single ‘Kiki’ ft. Fuse ODG

Off Da Ground newly signed artist, Leftizzle has released his debut single ‘Kiki‘ just in time for his Ghana Music debut.

The infectiously slick and sultry vibes, produced by Shawerz Ebiem, are accompanied by a silky smooth music video shot in Ghana, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The title ‘Kiki,’ which features the beautiful harmonies of a church choir and organ sounds, is also the name of a desirable woman who has the best of both worlds; a church girl with a freaky side.

Fuse ODG, founder of ‘Off Da Ground’ record label, is a Grammy Award-winning and three-time MOBO Award-winning artist who has sold over a million records and had five UK Top 10 singles. Fuse ODG, who has always wanted to highlight the talent that Ghana has to offer, has now opened the door for the naturally talented and extremely vibey Ghanaian singer and songwriter, Leftizzle.

Listen, Stream, and Enjoy Kiki – https://fanlink.to/LeftizzlexFuseODGKiki

When Fuse ODG invited all unsigned artists to send their music to him via Twitter, Leftizzle jumped at the chance! Following his selection and personal invitation to the ‘ODG Mansion’ music camp, Leftizzle, now signed to Off Da Ground, is releasing his first official single in collaboration with Fuse ODG.

Leftizzle

