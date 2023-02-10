fbpx
Dance your worries away! Feli Nuna releases electrifying video for 'BumBum'
Photo Credit: Feli Nuna

Singer Feli Nuna has just dropped an electrifying music video for her infectious song titled “Bum Bum” that would excite you.

This video is sure to get you out of your seat and dancing with its vibrancy and message of self-love and body positivity.

Shot by the talented Israel of Trukraft, the visuals are an eye-popping odyssey of color and energy. The song itself is a reminder to be confident and accept yourself, no matter what.

Feli Nuna is an incredible talent, having produced hits like Afro Magic, Dream, Gelaway, Love Me Now, Wanted, and her latest banger Towel.

She has performed on numerous stages around Ghana, as well as in China, promoting Ghanaian culture and music to the world.

Feli Nuna was even recently nominated for the 2022 Afrimma African Awards! So don’t miss out on her new video, and get ready to shake your BumBum.

