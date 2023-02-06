Watch how Ghana stepped out in style for the 65th Grammy Awards with KiDi, Stonebwoy, Edem, Dentaa, Rocky Dawuni & Nabeyin!

Ghana showed up and showed off at the just ended 65th Grammy Awards as KiDi, Stonebwoy, Edem, Dentaa, Rocky Dawuni & Nabeyin stormed music’s biggest night.

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony had in attendance a host of celebrated personalities across the globe, including some Ghanaian musicians.

Dancehall singer, Stonebwoy and rapper Edem graced the prestigious music awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5, 2023.

In videos in circulation, Stonebwoy was captured sharing pleasantries with Edem at the auditorium.

They both rocked suits that were tailored to perfection.

Stonebwoy was spotted on the red carpet with some of the big stars including Taylor Swift.

The Ghanaian award-winning musician turned up to support his friends for the night.

Stonebwoy in his Instagram stories congratulated Kabaka Pyramid for winning the ‘Reggae Album’ at this year’s Grammy.

Meanwhile, Rocky Dawuni lost out on the Best Global Music Performance award, which was won by Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode, and Wouter Kellerman for their collaboration ‘Bayethe’.

Also present at this year’s Grammys was KiDi and the CEO of GUBA Awards, Akosua Dentaa Amoateng.

