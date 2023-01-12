Kwesi Arthur loses spot as Efia Odo’s favourite artiste! Could this viral photo be the reason?

Popularly known as Kwesi Arthur’s number one fan, viral socialite, Efia Odo has renounced that title possibly due to a photo of the artiste and his alleged girlfriend shared on social media.

Ghanaian actress, Efia Odo has renounced her love and admiration for rapper Kwesi Arthur. According to Efia Odo, even though she still listens to his music, she no longer goes hard for him.

“I like his music yes… Sometimes people can do things that turn you off and then it’s like okay I can’t really be a fan of you anymore. I still like his music but not his biggest fan anymore,” Efia told Osei Felicia on Onua FM on Wednesday, January 11.

Efia’s comments about her relationship with Kwesi Arthur comes just a few hours short after the rapper posted his reported Italian girlfriend online.

The “Celebration” hitmaker had posted a photo of him cozying up to a beautiful unidentified lady on his social media page to wish her aa happy birthday.

“Kwesi Arthur is not my favorite artiste anymore. He turns me off.” – Efia Odo



pic.twitter.com/KEKRAeiUwX — DR. Sneaker Nyame (@SneakerNyame_) January 11, 2023

The said lady has been rumoured to be Kwesi Arthurs boo, and maybe the reason why Efia Odo is renouncing her love for the rapper.

