Amerado empties rap folder to begin a new musical journey

Amerado empties rap folder to begin a new musical journey
Photo Credit: Amerado

2022’s most talked about Ghanaian rapper Amerado born Derrick Sarfo Kantanka has dropped a 20 minutes combination of rap songs he calls ‘Emptying The Road To Gina Folder‘.

Cementing his name this year, Amerado has four huge songs enjoying massive attraction from fans; Abotre ft Black Sherif, Metua ft Kuami Eugene, Back To Sender and Grace ft Lasmid.

On top of it, he released his debut album titled GINA which has gathered over 10 Million streams across all DSPs. Audiomack named it in the Top 50 African Albums of 2022.

Watch Amerado – Emptying The Road To Gina Folder below:


