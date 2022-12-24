fbpx
Herty CORGIE emerges Female Vocalist Of The Year – Diaspora at Praise Achievement Awards

A well deserved award for the sensational minstrel!

US based Gospel Artiste, Herty Corgie emerged winner of the Female Vocalist of the year ( Diaspora) on one of Ghana’s Gospel Music Biggest Nights, The maiden edition of the Praise Achievement Awards 2022.

The awards night which was held at The Oil Dome over the weekend saw Electrifying Ministrations by some amazing ministers in the gospel industry.

On behalf of HCMusic- The Award was received by daughter of Apostle General Sam Korankye Ankrah of Royal House Chapel and a Team Member.

