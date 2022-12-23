fbpx
Sofie and Sister Deborah shares exciting video for ‘We Dey’

The music video for ‘We Dey’ by Sofie featuring Sister Deborah is an amazing representation of the beautiful youth in Accra paving the way forward and building their own future through creativity. 

The exciting feelings of the song are displayed colourfully within the vibrant visuals, the tie dye outfits, the awesome skater girls and the set design. Sofie’s friends and family are in the video as extras and that created an undeniably warm energy with the visual experience.

At the start of the video Sofie set’s the scene solo, quickly joined by her friends dancing, vibing and skating to the track.

This shows the different locations where Sofie performs queuing Sister Deborah smoothly to begin her verse. We get to see them both in their element singing the chorus together and having a blast at a backyard BBQ party in Accra. It is incredible to see Sofie and Sister Deborah perform their own separate verses. The lyrics speak for themselves and portray a fun essence. 

This is a music video that expresses what living young and fast in Accra is like. Waves! We dey.

Directed by: Onasis Gaisie

Cinematography: Apag Annankra & Michael Sefa

1st AC: Dennis Danka

Best Boys: Clement Armah, Charles Buckle, Kevin Wonya, Nalikem

BTS Stills: Twum Barima

Edited: Dennis Danka

Colorist: Apag Annankra

Styled by: BOZ V

Makeup: Myra contours

Music video shot in Accra, Ghana


