Daddy Lumba pulls a fast one on Ghanaians with official Christmas banger; Ofon Na Ɛdi Asɛm Fo

Ghana’s ultimate music living legend, Charles Kwadwo Fosu, professionally known by the stage name, Daddy Lumba isn’t done churning out hits as he has arrived just in time with the official Christmas banger dubbed; Ofon Na Ɛdi Asɛm Fo.

DL- as he is affectionately called by fans, has just disrupted the entire trajectory of the music radar this December with his trademark Highlife tune enshrined with stray bullets and lyrical shots fired at whomever it may concern.

He ends off the rollercoaster year of 2022 with a surprise banger dubbed, Ofon Na Ɛdi Asɛm Fo, which translates to mean, “fools spew gibberish“.

It’s a classic Daddy Lumba song which touches on the fact that people who respect themselves ought not to get down to the level of pigs and dabble in the mud with them over trivial matters.

Produced by the veteran sound engineer Kweku Mensah, the classic Highlife tune will get your toes tapping and body moving to the groove in no time.

We can all go to sleep knowing that the debate and race for the ultimate Christmas banger has just been settled! Groove on and make sure to follow Daddy Lumba across his official socials below:

