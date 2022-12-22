Busy Signal touches down Ghana for Stonebwoy’s BHIM Concert 2022; expect a collaboration!

Busy Signal and his crew arrived in Ghana on Wednesday (December 21) to complete preparations for the 6th edition of Stonebwoy’s annual “Bhim Concert”.

The multi-award-winning reggae and dancehall will play as a headline artiste alongside Africa’s most revered reggae and dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, at this year’s edition of the biggest artiste-led music festivals in Ghana. The much anticipated event is scheduled for Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Centre on Friday, December 23, 2021 at 19:00 GMT.

Stonebwoy, a section of the media, and fans greeted Busy Signal and his compatriots upon their arrival in Accra. His welcome ceremony featured standout moments, such as a road show through the vibrant streets of Nima, Accra New Town, and its surrounding areas. Despite his media appearances, he is expected to host his first rehearsal session with Stonebwoy and the Bhim Band later on Thursday, December 22.

Created by revered Ghanaian-international musician Stonebwoy, Bhim Concert has established itself as Ghana’s largest-scale and most well-attended artist-led music festival, expanding on the success of previous editions. Since its inception, the festival has featured a huge lineup of highly reputed musical artistes from across Africa and the Caribbean.

Recent Bhim Concert lineups have included special guests Morgan Heritage and Jamaican reggae and dancehall heavyweight Beenie Man, as well as some of the country’s most talented musical artistes, including DBlack, MzVee, Samini, Sefa, Kofi Kinaata, and others, who all delivered memorable performances amid the concert’s incredible stage design, production, and immense fans reaction.

The organisers say the concert, an experiential haven, adds to a growing portfolio of year-end activities that allow Africa’s massive diaspora audiences to meet their resident African middle-class counterparts at some of the continent’s biggest parties in Ghana.

You can find more information about tickets for this year’s event via Bhim Concert’s website: https://bhimconcert.com/ or dial *365*2022# For tables and reservations call +233501550000

