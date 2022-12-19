Kwesi Arthur comments on the dark side of the industry; reveals Journalism aspirations

Following recent interviews he has granted, renowned rapper Emmanuel Kwesi Danso Arthur Junior, alias Kwesi Arthur, has made certain interesting revelations about the industry and himself.

The Ghanaian rapper stated that though doing music is a “good business,” it is full of selfish people who pretend to be friends but are actually foes.

The BET-recognised artiste said this on Accra-based Metro TV’s Entertainment Review programme.

Granting that the local music industry is “a good industry,” he warned that “there’s just a lot of vultures in there. There’s a lot of faking. People will snake [bite] you [unawares] the least chance they get.”

“Even people you trust,” he stressed. “You have to be very vigilant and be sure to have genuine people who want your good working with you.”

Bad contracts was another thing the ‘Toxic’ hitmaker highlighted.

“You signing bad deals, horrible deals [with] people you think are really for you but they are only in it for themselves,” he indicated in his perforated white shirt. “There is a lot of that [in the industry].”

Host Dessy Fayden queried if he had fallen prey to such a deal in his career.

“Oh yeah,” he answered with a hint of hesitation in his voice. “But we’re in a better place now,” he was quick to add.

On Tuesday, 2 August 2022, Kwesi Arthur sent out tweets that suggested he was fighting with the music company Ground Up Chale. It is the group he rose to fame with including fellow rap stars Quamina MP and Kofi Mole.

“@GroundUpChale, answer my calls, bro. Lol [Laugh out loud],” he said.

“I want all my [things] back, my guy,” he said in another tweet after indicating his calls had still not been answered.

In yet another tweet, Kwesi stressed that: “If I keep quiet so many artistes in the position I was will be taken advantage of.”

“I’m done cooling down,” he added in the deleted Twitter thread.

Furthermore, he has revealed that he had the interest to pursue journalism during his days at Tema Senior High.

The “Grind Day” hitmaker in an interview on e.tv Ghana’s eRequest with host, Abigail Appiah, stated that he wanted to enroll in the University of Ghana but could not access his WASSCE results on account of the arrears he owed to the earlier mentioned secondary school.

“I wanted to register for the University of Ghana when I completed in 2012; I could not get into the university because my school fees were not paid so my results were blocked” he elaborated.

He later mentioned that in 2014, a friend of his got access to his results for him and remains clueless of how his friend did it even till this day.

“I realized I was good at music; I could rap at a very early stage in my life,” the young artiste revealed as he disclosed how long he has pursued music.

After seeing his WASSCE results, he desired to enroll in the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) and disclosed how he wished he could be a journalist and also have a thriving music career alongside. Unfortunately, the BET Awards Viewer’s Choice Best International Act 2018 nominee made it known that he could not pursue his dream of journalism because he could not pay the fees to get enrolled into GIJ.

“I was interested in Journalism; I applied for GIJ but I backed out because I could not pay the fees so I decided to focus on music,” he reiterated.

“Human beings make plans and God laughs,” words of the globally known rapper as an indication of his unawareness back then of how things would work out and how music would bring him to stardom.

In 2010, Emmanuel Kwesi Danso Arthur Junior, alias Kwesi Arthur, discovered he could write and rap. He made the decision to take it seriously. He was inspired by stars such as Sarkodie, Eminem, Kanye West and Drake.

The 27-year-old’s first hit song was ‘Grind Day’ from April 2017.

His debut album ‘Son of Jacob’ was released in April 2022. According to the biggest audio streaming service in Africa, Boomplay, the 15-track project was the third most consumed album in Ghana for 2022.

