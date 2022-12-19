fbpx
Top Stories

Junior PSL has a new hit rap song out

Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 7 hours ago
Kwasia Kasa Aa Minte by Junior PSL
Photo Credit: Junior PSL

In the song “Sagaa Remix,” Junior PSL collaborated with Franklin YFK, BB Monroe, and award-winning rap stars Strongman and Ypee.

Strongman expressed his regret at joining BET winner Sarkodie’s record label Sarkcess Music while listening to and watching the new hit song.

Although this is the first time Strongman and Ypee have appeared on the same song, the former Sarkcess Music and award-winning rapper has come out to express his pains and feelings. JuniorPSL spiced up the song, making it a major hit as well as a promising star in Ghana and Africa’s rap industry.

Franklin YFK and BB Monroe, Junior PSL’s label mates, set the record straight with their punchlines and choice of rap lyrics.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 7 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Ghana Music

Ghana Music

Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.

Related Articles

Touch It (Remix) by KiDi feat. Tyga

Lyrics: Touch It (Remix) by KiDi feat. Tyga

22nd February 2022
Second Sermon (Remix) by Black Sherif feat. Burna Boy

Video: Second Sermon (Remix) by Black Sherif feat. Burna Boy

18th February 2022
Obia Neho W'asem Remix by Sam Dzima

Video: Obia Neho W’asem Remix by Sam Dzima

18th February 2022
Summer in the Ends (Remix) by Juls feat. Zikomo & Jaz Karis

Single: Summer in the Ends (Zikomo Remix) by Juls feat. Zikomo & Jaz Karis

17th February 2022

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker