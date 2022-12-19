Junior PSL has a new hit rap song out

In the song “Sagaa Remix,” Junior PSL collaborated with Franklin YFK, BB Monroe, and award-winning rap stars Strongman and Ypee.

Strongman expressed his regret at joining BET winner Sarkodie’s record label Sarkcess Music while listening to and watching the new hit song.

Although this is the first time Strongman and Ypee have appeared on the same song, the former Sarkcess Music and award-winning rapper has come out to express his pains and feelings. JuniorPSL spiced up the song, making it a major hit as well as a promising star in Ghana and Africa’s rap industry.

Franklin YFK and BB Monroe, Junior PSL’s label mates, set the record straight with their punchlines and choice of rap lyrics.

