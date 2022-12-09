Kylo Banton addresses detractors with ‘Dem Dead’

The much awaited single Dem Dead by Ghanaian dancehall sensation Kylo Banton, has finally been released featuring Jungle.

With his past hit singles, Kylo Banton, who is signed to Genie Musik, has become well-known in his hometown and in certain other parts of the nation.

The popular Dancehall groover has declared that he is well-positioned to break into the mainstream.

He reaffirmed that “Dem Dead” was just a song to tease his detractors about upcoming ventures that would make him famous.

He stated, “I wrote this song to give my critics a sneak preview of information about my upcoming musical ventures. I am not against their sense of criticism, but I have built myself with it.

Listen to “Dem Dead” by Kylo Banton and Jungle – https://fanlink.to/KyloBanton

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.