fbpx
Top Stories

Kylo Banton addresses detractors with ‘Dem Dead’

Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 5 hours ago
Kylo Banton addresses detractors with 'Dem Dead'
Photo Credit: Kylo Banton

The much awaited single Dem Dead by Ghanaian dancehall sensation Kylo Banton, has finally been released featuring Jungle.

With his past hit singles, Kylo Banton, who is signed to Genie Musik, has become well-known in his hometown and in certain other parts of the nation.

The popular Dancehall groover has declared that he is well-positioned to break into the mainstream.

He reaffirmed that “Dem Dead” was just a song to tease his detractors about upcoming ventures that would make him famous.

He stated, “I wrote this song to give my critics a sneak preview of information about my upcoming musical ventures. I am not against their sense of criticism, but I have built myself with it.

Listen to “Dem Dead” by Kylo Banton and Junglehttps://fanlink.to/KyloBanton

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 5 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Ghana Music

Ghana Music

Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker