I Give All! Efemor releases debut song

Horizon Records’ new signing Efemor has released his maiden track titled ‘I Give All’ to an ever-eager music audience.

The song is set to thrill music lovers with its well composed style in Afrobeat and features Jahlead in a collaboration that makes it an instant hit.

Stream I Give All – https://mipromo.ffm.to/efemor-igiveall

According to the Technical Director of Horizon Records, Mr. Abraham Affainie “This song is definitely going to set Efemor on the path to greatness and is a manifestation of Horizon Records’ core mandate of becoming a global powerhouse of raising and managing Afrobeat artistes“.

The song is a portrayal of Efemor’s diversity and unique style of work. Apex Jusen is the producer and the song is available on all digital platforms.

