fbpx
Top Stories

I Give All! Efemor releases debut song

Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago

Horizon Records’ new signing Efemor has released his maiden track titled ‘I Give All’ to an ever-eager music audience.

The song is set to thrill music lovers with its well composed style in Afrobeat and features Jahlead in a collaboration that makes it an instant hit.

Stream I Give Allhttps://mipromo.ffm.to/efemor-igiveall

According to the Technical Director of Horizon Records, Mr. Abraham Affainie “This song is definitely going to set Efemor on the path to greatness and is a manifestation of Horizon Records’ core mandate of becoming a global powerhouse of raising and managing Afrobeat artistes“.

The song is a portrayal of Efemor’s diversity and unique style of work. Apex Jusen is the producer and the song is available on all digital platforms.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Ghana Music

Ghana Music

Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.

Related Articles

Where the party dey today?! List of all buzzing events (Gospel/Secular) this December 2022!

Where the party dey today?! List of all buzzing events (Gospel/Secular) this December 2022!

4 days ago
Eeeerrmmm?! - Jessica Opare Saforo puzzled at Shatta Wale's indirect request to marry her

Eeeerrmmm?! – Jessica Opare Saforo puzzled at Shatta Wale’s indirect request to marry her

4 days ago
Samini now a certified legend after induction into Music Legends Hall of Fame at African Legends Night!

Samini now a certified legend after induction into Music Legends Hall of Fame at African Legends Night!

4 days ago
Horizon Records signs Efemor; set to release debut on 9th December

Horizon Records signs Efemor; set to release debut on 9th December

4 days ago

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker