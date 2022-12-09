Fools spew gibberish! – Could Daddy Lumba be hinting at the title of his new Christmas banger ?

The internet has seen an unrest after CEO of Joy Daddy industries, Dr Manfred Takyi, aka Jaydee, called out Daddy Lumba to return a customized Tundra & it seems the living legend has replied him.

Daddy Lumba is also well known for his sharp tongue lyricism and boldness in throwing witty shades. In his new post, it seems he has unleashed a missile from his arsenal to address a trending issue.

A few days ago, popular Ghanaian businessman, Dr Manfred Takyi, popularly called Jaydee, called out the legendary High Life singer. According to Jaydee, he gave Daddy Lumba a customised Tundra and some money in a business deal but DL failed to fulfil his part of their agreement.

The CEO of the popular alcholic beverage company was complaining bitterly about how ungrateful some celebrities have been to him. In a video shared on blogger Zionfelix’s, he mentioned Daddy Lumba’s name.

“When you introduce your brand and tell them to post on their social media pages, they will tell you to sign a contract with them. Those times we had over twenty artists on one platform, yes. Many of them owe us.

“Even Daddy Lumba owes us. The money we gave Daddy Lumba and also customised a Tundra for him. Tell him to return our car. He had shows at which he was supposed to perform but failed to do so, not even half the show. Our money and car are with him. Today, they have turned their backs on us,” he said.

According to the CEO of Joy Daddy Industries, Dr. Manfred, Daddy Lumba owes his company.



In this video, he is heard saying the company also customised a Tundra car for Lumba but he did not even play half of the shows he was contracted for.



Source: Kumi Kasa pic.twitter.com/iJJzfVEqmX — Kwame Dadzie (@Kwamedadziegh) December 4, 2022

Daddy Lumba has been mute over the claims but his latest Facebook post suggests a subtle clap back at the businessman. “Ofon Na Edi Asɛm Fo” the singer wrote in the Thursday evening post. To English, the Twi phrase translates as “fools spew gibberish“

It is however not certain if the latest post is a direct reply to the Joy Daddy CEO as earlier this week, Daddy Lumba announced that he was preparing to release a Christmas song. The has left fans also think that the phrase could be about his song.

However, it doesn’t mean it may not be about the Joy Daddy CEO because Daddy Lumba throws shades best in his songs without having to say much. See his post below and some few social media comments.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.