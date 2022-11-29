What hasn’t he done & what can’t he do? Watch Sarkodie effortlessly flow with a live orchestra on BBC radio 1Xtra’s “Afrobeat Concerto”!

Africa’s most awarded rapper, Sarkodie has held netizens spellbound with breathtaking performance of his smash hit single Lucky on BBC radio 1Xtra’s “Afrobeat Concerto”.

The hits single that features Nigeria’s Rudebwoy – one half of the legendary P-square music duo, was performed against a full orchestra on live TV.

Being the genius that he is, the 2- time BET awardee effortlessly delivered dope rap lines over the symphonic sound of the violins and cellos.

This only goes a long way to prove his versatility when it comes with being expressive on any genre and instrumentation with nothing but hard-hitting bars.

Just another day to give y’all another reason why he’s called the LANDLORD of Ghana Music!

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.