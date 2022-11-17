fbpx
Ghana’s GuiltyBeatz secures 2 Grammy nominations for production works on Beyoncé’s Renaissance album

GuiltyBeatz produced on ‘Move’ featuring Tems and Grace Jones.

Photo Credit: /Google Images

Taking another trip down the Grammy streets, GuiltyBeatz has earned 2 Grammy nominations for his production on Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ in the ‘Album of the year’ & ‘Best dance/electronic album’ categories.

GuiltyBeatz produced on ‘Move’ featuring Tems and Grace Jones. This follows on from his works on ‘The Gift’ with producer credits on ‘Already’, ‘Keys to the kingdom’ & ‘Find My Way Back’ which received multiple Grammy nominations in 2020.

GuiltyBeatz continues to rise on a global scale. From producing Tems ‘If Orange Was A Place’ to having his works featured on Disneys Ms Marvel, there is no stopping the award-winning producer. Earlier this year we saw him release music with Jay-Z collaborator Mr Hudson, and DJ across the U.K.

Having just dropped his latest single with Joey B ‘Little Bit’, producing 3 records on Sarkodie’s ‘Jamz’. GuiltyBeatz is racking up points on the scoreboard home and away.

Continuing his global takeover, Guiltybeatz will be performing live at Boiler Room in Amsterdam on November 24th.

