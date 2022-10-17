What Kuami Eugene said in 2020 about leaving Lynx on GhanaMusic.com’s 1 on 1!

After hinting in an earlier interview with GhanaMusic.com, years ago, it seems Highlife’s very own Kuami Eugene is on the verge of taking a quantum leap away from Lynx Entertainment.

The “Take Away” hit maker has in a new post on Instagram shared that the end of a particular season in his life has come.

“This is how it ends. I played my part,” he wrote on Instagram.

Although the young superstar is yet to explain his post, rumors over the past few months suggests he is finally leaving his music home, Lynx Entertainment after 5 years.

Kuami Eugene was signed unto the label run by Richie Mensah in 2016.

He will now join the likes of MzVee, Asem, Eazzy, and Ziggy amongst others who have parted ways with Lynx Entertainment.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.