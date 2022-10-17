I Will Rejoice! Abigail Coleman declares with latest joy-inspired Gospel single

Renowned Gospel artiste popularly known as Abigail Coleman has dropped the first single off her incoming album. ”I Will Rejoice”, the title of the song has already received many testimonies after few days of release.

After many days of anticipation, Abigail Coleman has given the body of Christ an anthem of hope and assurance of God’s supremacy. The song ”I will Rejoice” is written by the inspiration of the Holy Spirit with a powerful lyrics, and vocal energy.

I will Rejoice is birthed from experience, from my relationship with Yahweh and how my unwavering hope in him has given me countless Testimonies. The song is a testimony of my life and I believe this song will break chains and revive every soul” – Abigail Coleman

” I will rejoice” is produced by one of the world’s Top notch music producer, Danny Duncan – Vanguard recording, accompanied by beautiful visuals from Jordan Independence Agency.

ABOUT ABIGAIL COLEMAN

Abigail Coleman is a woman full of passion and compassion. She has passion for the Word of God and loves to usher people into the presence of Jesus through music that glorifies the Lord.

She lives in Canada with her family and leads worship in an Apostolic Church, where her powerfully prophetic voice is symbolic of her intimate relationship with the Holy Spirit and the obedience and faith with which she pursues the Lord.

She has touched the lives of many with her gift and has brought many to knowing Christ. She ministered in Ghana and the UK before moving to Canada.

It has taken 13 years of taking the road less travelled, plodding through the thick and thin and through the highs and lows to finally get here.

