fbpx
Top Stories

Remember Sony Achiba? He just graduated with a 2nd Class Upper in Business Management!

He now owns businesses in Ghana & the Uk !

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 9 hours ago
He now owns businesses in Ghana & the Uk !
Photo Credit: /Google Images

Ace Ghanaian crooner, Sony Achiba, popularly known for his mimicking of the Indian sound in his songs, has graduated with a 2nd Class Upper honors in Business Management.

The musician who has been a resident of the United Kingdom for a decade now started his degree course in 2018 and completed it in 2022 at the Buckinghamshire New University.

In an interview, the “Sony maba” hitmaker said his next step is to start his own private business in the UK.

Even though he already has a lot of private businesses in Ghana, he said there is a need to have more in the diaspora.

He also mentioned that he has a passion for teaching in addition to being a businessman so he has quickly enrolled to start a one-year course in Education and Training (DET).

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 9 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

AH! Ever knew Reggie Rockstone's KK Fosu assisted hit single was his true life story? Get the full gist here

AH! Ever knew Reggie Rockstone’s KK Fosu assisted hit single was his true life story? Get the full gist here

3 days ago
'Nachin Naa' Black Sherif is the latest Youth Chief of Tamale!

‘Nachin Naa’ Black Sherif is the latest Youth Chief of Tamale!

4 days ago
Amerado leaves fans dissatisfied for ignoring Delay's dating question; turns down calls to postpone GINA album release!

Amerado leaves fans dissatisfied for ignoring Delay’s dating question; turns down calls to postpone GINA album release!

4 days ago
Ashamed & Hurt! No excuse makes sense to me - Sarkodie apologizes for no-show at Nana Ampadu's funeral

Ashamed & Hurt! No excuse makes sense to me – Sarkodie apologizes for no-show at Nana Ampadu’s funeral

4 days ago

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker