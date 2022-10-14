Remember Sony Achiba? He just graduated with a 2nd Class Upper in Business Management!

Ace Ghanaian crooner, Sony Achiba, popularly known for his mimicking of the Indian sound in his songs, has graduated with a 2nd Class Upper honors in Business Management.

The musician who has been a resident of the United Kingdom for a decade now started his degree course in 2018 and completed it in 2022 at the Buckinghamshire New University.

In an interview, the “Sony maba” hitmaker said his next step is to start his own private business in the UK.

Even though he already has a lot of private businesses in Ghana, he said there is a need to have more in the diaspora.

He also mentioned that he has a passion for teaching in addition to being a businessman so he has quickly enrolled to start a one-year course in Education and Training (DET).

